Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ALERT. LANE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. ALLOYS. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Ford Escape

67,236 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 10942940
  2. 10942940
  3. 10942940
  4. 10942940
  5. 10942940
  6. 10942940
  7. 10942940
  8. 10942940
  9. 10942940
  10. 10942940
  11. 10942940
  12. 10942940
  13. 10942940
  14. 10942940
  15. 10942940
  16. 10942940
  17. 10942940
  18. 10942940
  19. 10942940
  20. 10942940
  21. 10942940
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93NUA55993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,236 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ALERT. LANE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. ALLOYS. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT 67,236 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROU for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROU 89,324 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla iM $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. 98,678 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape