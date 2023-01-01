Menu
2022 GMC Terrain

26,487 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 GMC Terrain

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. B/T.

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. B/T.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215570
  • Stock #: 230424
  • VIN: 3GKALVEV3NL155735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230424
  • Mileage 26,487 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SLT !!! LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. B/T. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. PWR REAR HATCH. PANOROOF. LANE ASSIST. AUTO START. HOT DEAL !!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

