2022 Honda Civic

57,736 KM

$34,662

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof - Lane Keep Assist - Android Auto and Apple Carplay

2022 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof - Lane Keep Assist - Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

57,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10230413
  • Stock #: U7343
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F30NH105697

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Why should you buy from us? Our Clubhouse Commitment Program provides you with the peace of mind you are looking for when purchasing a Pre-Owned Vehicle. The Clubhouse Commitment provides the following additional coverages: 3 Year Tire and Rim Coverage, 3 month/5,000 km Power Train Coverage, 7 day/1,000 km Exchange Privilege, Anti-theft Protection, and a 6 month/10,000 km coverage on any defective wiper blades, battery or bulbs!
We are also committed to a fully transparent sales process by offering CarFax Reports and Safety Certification Details regarding your vehicle of interest. We competitively price our vehicles below market average which means that we have already done the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible.
Our Financial Service Managers are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We work with all of the major banks and third-party lenders and are confident that we can get you the best rate available. We pride ourselves on being financial experts, who can not only assist with the purchase of a vehicle but educate on the most intelligent way to go about it.
If thats not enough, when you purchase a vehicle from us, you will receive TWO discount coupons towards your first two regular oil changes, courtesy of the North Bay Mazda Service Department. Give us the chance to show you what we offer for your servicing needs, and we can build a relationship for life!
We are conveniently located on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. Give us a call if you want to come and see this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

