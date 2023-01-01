Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

80,467 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2.0L Preferred Sun & Leather Package LOADED SUN & LEATHER PKG !!! MOONROOF. LEATHER. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. A/C. BLUE

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

80,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452102
  • Stock #: 230587
  • VIN: KM8K6CABXNU777466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,467 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SUN & LEATHER PKG !!! MOONROOF. LEATHER. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. A/C. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. JUST FOR YOU !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

