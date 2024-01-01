$23,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,126KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K1CAB4NU871762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241210A
- Mileage 21,126 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 HYUNDAI KONA ESENTIAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2.0 L 4 CYL AUTO TRANSAIR COND STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM /MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY ANDROID AUTO & APPPLE CAR PLAY,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEMREAR VIEW CAMERA , ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS ALLOY WHEELSHEATED FRONT SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE HYUNDAI 2 WAY REMOTE START, FRONT AERODEFLECTOR WINDOW VENT VISORS , FRONT AND REAR FLOOR LINERS REAR CARGO TRAYAND TRUNK LIP PROTECTOR (REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS $1681.00) LOCAL TRADE DEALER SERVICED ONLY 21,126 KMS COLOUR DIVE IN JE JUBALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCETO EARLIEST OF MARCH 15, 2027 OR 100,000 KMS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD 21,126 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Ultimate DCT 116,329 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Essential FWD w/Safety Package 51,342 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
705-474-7123
2022 Hyundai KONA