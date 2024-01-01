Menu
<table style=width: 281pt; border=0 width=375 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><colgroup><col style=width: 48pt; width=64 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1426; width: 29pt; width=39 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1353; width: 28pt; width=37 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1280; width: 26pt; width=35 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1572; width: 32pt; width=43 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2742; width: 56pt; width=75 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2998; width: 62pt; width=82 /> </colgroup><tbody><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; width: 281pt; colspan=7 width=375 height=11>2022 HYUNDAI KONA ESENTIAL  ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2.0 L 4 CYL AUTO TRANS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AIR COND STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11> POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER  MIRRORS,</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AM/FM /MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM WITH 7 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11> ANDROID AUTO & APPPLE CAR PLAY,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>REAR VIEW CAMERA , ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS  ALLOY   WHEELS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>HEATED FRONT SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl72 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE HYUNDAI 2 WAY REMOTE START, FRONT AERODEFLECTOR </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl72 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>WINDOW VENT VISORS , FRONT AND REAR FLOOR LINERS REAR CARGO TRAY</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl72 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=4 height=11>AND TRUNK LIP PROTECTOR</td><td class=xl73> </td><td class=xl73> </td><td class=xl73> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl72 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11> (REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS  $1681.00)</td><td class=xl73> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11> LOCAL TRADE DEALER SERVICED ONLY 21,126  KMS COLOUR DIVE IN JE JU</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>BALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>TO EARLIEST OF MARCH 15, 2027   OR 100,000 KMS</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr></tbody></table>

2022 Hyundai KONA

21,126 KM

Details Description Features

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,126KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K1CAB4NU871762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123

2022 Hyundai KONA