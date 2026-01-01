Menu
This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable ride, good space for passengers and cargo, and the features most people want for everyday driving. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Seating for five, Folding rear seats, Touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB ports, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rearview camera, Two sets of tires, Clean Carfax!

87,646 KM

Preferred TWO SETS OF TIRES - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Preferred TWO SETS OF TIRES - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

Used
87,646KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ6NH421842

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7604
  • Mileage 87,646 KM

This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable ride, good space for passengers and cargo, and the features most people want for everyday driving. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Seating for five, Folding rear seats, Touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB ports, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rearview camera, Two sets of tires, Clean Carfax!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

