$27,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,319KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JBCAE8NU151948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2420
- Mileage 29,319 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON PREFERRED 2.5L GDI DOHC 4 CYL ENGINEH TRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONAIR COND POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS, MIRRORS, AM/FM/ XM AUDIO WITH 8"TOUCHSCREEN,ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY BLUELINK CONNECTED CAR SYSTEM BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND HEATED FRONT SEATS 6 WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER'S SEAT HEATED STEERING WHEEL 17" ALLOY WHEELS PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START KEY FOB REMOTE STARTROOF RACK SIDE RAILS SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BACK UP CAMERA , BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEMWITH LANE KEEP ASSIST AND LANE FOLLOW ASSIST REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERTFORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITHSTOP AND GO CAPABILITY SAFE EXIT WARNING SYSTEM TPMS(TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM) ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN ONLY 29,319 KMS COLOUR REDBALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE TO EARLIEST OF JUNE 29, 2027 OR100,000 KMS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT 30,672 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 21,301 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT 14,537 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
705-474-7123
2022 Hyundai Tucson