Menu
Account
Sign In
<table style=width: 281pt; border=0 width=375 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><colgroup><col style=width: 48pt; width=64 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1426; width: 29pt; width=39 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1353; width: 28pt; width=37 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1280; width: 26pt; width=35 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1572; width: 32pt; width=43 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2742; width: 56pt; width=75 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2998; width: 62pt; width=82 /> </colgroup><tbody><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; width: 281pt; colspan=7 width=375 height=11>2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON PREFERRED  2.5L GDI DOHC 4 CYL ENGINE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>H TRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>AIR COND POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS, MIRRORS, </td><td class=xl70> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AM/FM/ XM AUDIO WITH 8TOUCHSCREEN,ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>BLUELINK CONNECTED CAR  SYSTEM</td><td class=xl70> </td><td class=xl70> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND HEATED FRONT SEATS </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>6 WAY ADJUSTABLE  DRIVERS SEAT </td><td class=xl70> </td><td class=xl70> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>HEATED STEERING WHEEL 17 ALLOY WHEELS </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START KEY FOB REMOTE START</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=3 height=11>ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BACK UP CAMERA , BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>WITH LANE KEEP ASSIST AND LANE FOLLOW ASSIST REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>STOP AND GO CAPABILITY SAFE EXIT WARNING SYSTEM</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>TPMS(TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM)</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN ONLY 29,319 KMS COLOUR RED</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>BALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE TO EARLIEST OF  JUNE 29, 2027 OR</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=2 height=11>100,000 KMS</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr></tbody></table>

2022 Hyundai Tucson

29,319 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1719518581
  2. 1719518581
  3. 1719518473
  4. 1719518473
  5. 1719518472
  6. 1719518468
  7. 1719518467
  8. 1719518471
  9. 1719518469
  10. 1719518472
  11. 1719518469
  12. 1719518470
  13. 1719518465
  14. 1719518472
  15. 1719518472
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,319KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE8NU151948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2420
  • Mileage 29,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON PREFERRED  2.5L GDI DOHC 4 CYL ENGINEH TRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONAIR COND POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS, MIRRORS,  AM/FM/ XM AUDIO WITH 8"TOUCHSCREEN,ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY BLUELINK CONNECTED CAR  SYSTEM  BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND HEATED FRONT SEATS 6 WAY ADJUSTABLE  DRIVER'S SEAT   HEATED STEERING WHEEL 17" ALLOY WHEELS  PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START KEY FOB REMOTE STARTROOF RACK SIDE RAILS     SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BACK UP CAMERA , BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEMWITH LANE KEEP ASSIST AND LANE FOLLOW ASSIST REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERTFORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITHSTOP AND GO CAPABILITY SAFE EXIT WARNING SYSTEM TPMS(TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM) ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN ONLY 29,319 KMS COLOUR REDBALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE TO EARLIEST OF  JUNE 29, 2027 OR100,000 KMS     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT 30,672 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 21,301 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT 14,537 KM $19,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson