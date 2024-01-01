Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2022 Hyundai Tucson

47,304 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!

12046975

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE1NU113882

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 47,304 KM

LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Hyundai Tucson