2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

<table style=width: 281pt; border=0 width=375 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><colgroup><col style=width: 48pt; width=64 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1426; width: 29pt; width=39 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1353; width: 28pt; width=37 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1280; width: 26pt; width=35 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1572; width: 32pt; width=43 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2742; width: 56pt; width=75 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2998; width: 62pt; width=82 /> </colgroup><tbody><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; width: 281pt; colspan=7 width=375 height=11>2022 TUCSON ULTIMATE HYBRID AWD TOP OF THE LINE HYBRID LOADED</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>FUEL SAVING HYBRID ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>LEATHER SEATS PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED AND AIR COOLED FRONT SEATS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>START BLUELINK VEHICLE CONTROL SYSTEM, POWER TAILGATE </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>AM/FM/SATELLITE RADIO AUDIO SYSTEM WITH BUILT IN NAVIGATION</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM SMART PARK SYTEM 19 ALLOYS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>ALERT, BACK UP CAMERA WITH LARGE SCREEN, SMART CRUISE LANE DEPARTURE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=5 height=11>SYSTEM, FRONT COLLISION WARNING</td><td class=xl72> </td><td class=xl72> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN VERY LOW 34,763 KMS</td><td class=xl70> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>BALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSITANCE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>TO EARLIEST OF SEPT 9, 2026 OR 100,000 KMS</td><td class=xl72> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>COLOUR CRIMSON RED WITH GREY/BLACK INTERIOR</td><td class=xl72> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl71 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=3 height=11>ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED</td><td class=xl72> </td><td class=xl72> </td><td class=xl72> </td><td class=xl72> </td></tr></tbody></table>

34,763 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate AWD

12124548

Ultimate AWD

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,763KM
VIN KM8JCCA12NU028267

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2501
  • Mileage 34,763 KM

2022 TUCSON ULTIMATE HYBRID AWD TOP OF THE LINE HYBRID LOADEDFUEL SAVING HYBRID ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONPOWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATSLEATHER SEATS PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED AND AIR COOLED FRONT SEATSDUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTESTART BLUELINK VEHICLE CONTROL SYSTEM, POWER TAILGATE AM/FM/SATELLITE RADIO AUDIO SYSTEM WITH BUILT IN NAVIGATIONBLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM "SMART PARK SYTEM" 19" ALLOYSSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFICALERT, BACK UP CAMERA WITH LARGE SCREEN, SMART CRUISE LANE DEPARTURESYSTEM, FRONT COLLISION WARNING  ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN VERY LOW 34,763 KMS BALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSITANCETO EARLIEST OF SEPT 9, 2026 OR 100,000 KMS COLOUR CRIMSON RED WITH GREY/BLACK INTERIOR ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-XXXX

705-474-7123

