2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate AWD
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
34,763KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCA12NU028267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2501
- Mileage 34,763 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 TUCSON ULTIMATE HYBRID AWD TOP OF THE LINE HYBRID LOADEDFUEL SAVING HYBRID ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONPOWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATSLEATHER SEATS PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED AND AIR COOLED FRONT SEATSDUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL REMOTESTART BLUELINK VEHICLE CONTROL SYSTEM, POWER TAILGATE AM/FM/SATELLITE RADIO AUDIO SYSTEM WITH BUILT IN NAVIGATIONBLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM "SMART PARK SYTEM" 19" ALLOYSSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFICALERT, BACK UP CAMERA WITH LARGE SCREEN, SMART CRUISE LANE DEPARTURESYSTEM, FRONT COLLISION WARNING ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN VERY LOW 34,763 KMS BALANCE OF HYUNDAI COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSITANCETO EARLIEST OF SEPT 9, 2026 OR 100,000 KMS COLOUR CRIMSON RED WITH GREY/BLACK INTERIOR ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid