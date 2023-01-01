Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Sorento

27,126 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1698672976
  2. 1698672977
  3. 1698672978
  4. 1698672978
  5. 1698672977
  6. 1698672978
  7. 1698672978
  8. 1698672978
  9. 1698672977
  10. 1698672976
  11. 1698672974
  12. 1698672976
  13. 1698672975
  14. 1698672972
  15. 1698672977
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606872
  • Stock #: 241403A
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLC2NG095789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241403A
  • Mileage 27,126 KM

Vehicle Description

LX Premium in great shape low KM's! Power windows, locks, doors, 7 row seating, heated seats, push button start. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 30,058 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 121,433 KM
$22,595 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 130,424 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory