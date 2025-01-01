Menu
Account
Sign In
2L EX PREMIUM!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Kia Soul

91,238 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Soul

EX Premium 2L EX PREMIUM!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12214596

2022 Kia Soul

EX Premium 2L EX PREMIUM!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,238KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU5N7833872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2L EX PREMIUM!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L ESSENTIAL AWD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PER for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L ESSENTIAL AWD!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PER 108,874 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic 5.7L SLT 6'4
2022 RAM 1500 Classic 5.7L SLT 6'4" BOX!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. GREAT FOR THE BIG JOBS IN L 72,725 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 62,098 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Soul