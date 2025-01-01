Menu
Starting your journey with confidence has never looked so good. The 2022 Mazda CX-30 GX delivers bold design, agile performance, and advanced safety all in a compact, value-packed crossover. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, heated front seats, 8.8 Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Rearview camera, Push-button start, Cruise control, Clean Carfax! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

2022 Mazda CX-30

71,354 KM

$26,099

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30

GX HEATED FRONT SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLEAN CARFAX!

2022 Mazda CX-30

GX HEATED FRONT SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$26,099

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,354KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBB75NM417533

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,354 KM

Starting your journey with confidence has never looked so good. The 2022 Mazda CX-30 GX delivers bold design, agile performance, and advanced safety all in a compact, value-packed crossover. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, heated front seats, 8.8" Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Rearview camera, Push-button start, Cruise control, Clean Carfax!


Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
$26,099

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2022 Mazda CX-30