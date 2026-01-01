Menu
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS

This well-equipped CX-5 GS delivers premium comfort and technology at an unbeatable price. With only 45,337 km, it's ready to take you wherever you need to go!

• 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
• All Wheel Drive
• Heated Seats
• Leather
• Navigation
• Backup Camera
• Smart Device Integration
• Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control
• Full Power Group

2022 Mazda CX-5

45,637 KM

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

13490822

2022 Mazda CX-5

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM5N0601811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251593
  • Mileage 45,637 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MAZDA CX-5 GS 2022 Adventure-ready reliability! ????



This well-equipped CX-5 GS delivers premium comfort and technology at an unbeatable price. With only 45,337 km, it's ready to take you wherever you need to go!



? 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

? All Wheel Drive

? Heated Seats

? Leather

? Navigation

? Backup Camera

? Smart Device Integration

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MAZDA CX-5 and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-XXXX

866-385-7304

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 Mazda CX-5