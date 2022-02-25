Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

5,220 KM

Details Description Features

$32,674

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,674

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES 4x4 - Forward Collision Warning - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES 4x4 - Forward Collision Warning - Heated Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8379933
  2. 8379933
  3. 8379933
  4. 8379933
  5. 8379933
  6. 8379933
  7. 8379933
  8. 8379933
  9. 8379933
  10. 8379933
  11. 8379933
  12. 8379933
  13. 8379933
  14. 8379933
  15. 8379933
  16. 8379933
  17. 8379933
  18. 8379933
  19. 8379933
  20. 8379933
  21. 8379933
  22. 8379933
  23. 8379933
  24. 8379933
  25. 8379933
Contact Seller

$32,674

+ taxes & licensing

5,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8379933
  • Stock #: U6947
  • VIN: JA4ATUAA2NZ601644

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres! Features Include: Four Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Power Windows, A/C, Heated Seats, Cloth Interior, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.

Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

Location North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 5,220 KM
$32,674 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 67,170 KM
$29,053 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,479 KM
$22,384 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory