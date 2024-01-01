Menu
3.8L PRO-4X 4X4 CREW CAB!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK THIS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Nissan Frontier

78,197 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Used
78,197KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6ED1EK9NN669224

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,197 KM

3.8L PRO-4X 4X4 CREW CAB!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK THIS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

