The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL is built for families and adventurers who want it all space, style, performance, and modern technology. FEATURES: 4x4, Leather upholstery, Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, 8 passenger seats, 10-way power drivers seat with lumbar support, Tri-zone automatic temperature control, EZ Flex® seating system with 2nd-row bench seating, Nissan Connect with 9 colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Bose Audio, Power liftgate and so much more!

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

102,933 KM

$38,828

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder

SL BOSE AUDIO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - CLEAN CARFAX!

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

SL BOSE AUDIO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

Used
102,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3CE2NC203716

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 25149A
  • Mileage 102,933 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL is built for families and adventurers who want it all space, style, performance, and modern technology. FEATURES: 4x4, Leather upholstery, Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, 8 passenger seats, 10-way power drivers seat with lumbar support, Tri-zone automatic temperature control, EZ Flex® seating system with 2nd-row bench seating, Nissan Connect with 9" colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Bose Audio, Power liftgate and so much more!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600

