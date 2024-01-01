Menu
LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2022 Nissan Sentra

10,458 KM

$23,255

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SV LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$23,255

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,458KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV9NY232391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240406
  • Mileage 10,458 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2022 Nissan Sentra