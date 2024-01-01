Menu
SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18 ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2022 Nissan Sentra

62,737 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SR SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV1NY259745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240556
  • Mileage 62,737 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2022 Nissan Sentra