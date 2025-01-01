Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. RESERVE IT BEFORE IT IS GONE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

43,972 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT LOW MILEAGE!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. RESERVE IT BEFORE IT I

12386130

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT LOW MILEAGE!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. RESERVE IT BEFORE IT I

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,972KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT8NG358212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,972 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. RESERVE IT BEFORE IT IS GONE!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 RAM 1500 Classic