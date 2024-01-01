$42,150+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Subaru Outback
Wilderness - Skid Plates
2022 Subaru Outback
Wilderness - Skid Plates
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$42,150
+ taxes & licensing
12,400KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BTHTD7N3118688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black & Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5049A156
- Mileage 12,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation!
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is for sale today in North Bay.
The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 12,400 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Wilderness. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This off-road focused Wilderness trim adds a sunroof, skid plates, off-road suspension, black styling, front and rear tow hooks, all-weather upholstery with geometric patterning, navigation, Harman Kardon audio, wireless charging, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is for sale today in North Bay.
The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 12,400 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Wilderness. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This off-road focused Wilderness trim adds a sunroof, skid plates, off-road suspension, black styling, front and rear tow hooks, all-weather upholstery with geometric patterning, navigation, Harman Kardon audio, wireless charging, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION - Aluminum Wheels 14,288 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru Impreza Touring w/Eyesight - Heated Seats 18,500 KM $31,324 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline - Heated Seats 12,192 KM $30,975 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Subaru of North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,150
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2022 Subaru Outback