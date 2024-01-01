Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation!</b><br> <br> An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is for sale today in North Bay. <br> <br>The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 12,400 kms. Its crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Outbacks trim level is Wilderness. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This off-road focused Wilderness trim adds a sunroof, skid plates, off-road suspension, black styling, front and rear tow hooks, all-weather upholstery with geometric patterning, navigation, Harman Kardon audio, wireless charging, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.

2022 Subaru Outback

12,400 KM

$42,150

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

Wilderness - Skid Plates

2022 Subaru Outback

Wilderness - Skid Plates

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

$42,150

+ taxes & licensing

12,400KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHTD7N3118688

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5049A156
  • Mileage 12,400 KM

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Harman Kardon Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$42,150

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

