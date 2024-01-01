Menu
is a sophisticated SUV designed for those who demand excellence. With a sleek black exterior and a refined brown interior, this vehicle combines style with functionality. It features a High-Torque Lineartronic CVT transmission and a powerful 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer engine with Turbo, this used vehicle is ready for new adventures. FEATURES OF THE Outback Premier Xt --> Black exterior, brown interior --> High-Torque Lineartronic CVT --> 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer --> Turbocharged engine ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES --> EyeSight Driver Assist Technology --> Blind-Spot Detection --> Rear Cross-Traffic Alert --> Adaptive Cruise Control PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY --> 2.4L Turbocharged Boxer engine --> High-Torque Lineartronic CVT --> Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive --> Fuel-efficient performance COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE --> Dual-zone automatic climate control --> Heated front and rear seats --> Power-adjustable drivers seat --> Keyless entry and push-button start TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY --> Subaru STARLINK Multimedia --> Apple CarPlay and Android Auto --> Built-in navigation system --> Premium audio system CARGO SPACE --> Spacious cargo area --> 60/40 split-folding rear seats --> Roof rails with integrated crossbars --> Hands-free power liftgate AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS --> 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE --> Advanced safety features --> Comfortable and spacious interior --> Smooth and powerful turbo engine --> User-friendly technology This 2022 Subaru Outback Premier Xts VIN is: 4S4BTHPD9N3147202.

2022 Subaru Outback

65,354 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-472-2222

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,354KM
VIN 4S4BTHPD9N3147202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9686157
  • Mileage 65,354 KM

Vehicle Description

is a sophisticated SUV designed for those who demand excellence. With a sleek black exterior and a refined brown interior


this vehicle combines style with functionality. It features a High-Torque Lineartronic CVT transmission and a powerful 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer engine with Turbo


this used vehicle is ready for new adventures.

FEATURES OF THE Outback Premier Xt
--> Black exterior


brown interior
--> High-Torque Lineartronic CVT
--> 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer
--> Turbocharged engine

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
--> EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
--> Blind-Spot Detection
--> Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
--> Adaptive Cruise Control

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
--> 2.4L Turbocharged Boxer engine
--> High-Torque Lineartronic CVT
--> Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
--> Fuel-efficient performance

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
--> Dual-zone automatic climate control
--> Heated front and rear seats
--> Power-adjustable driver's seat
--> Keyless entry and push-button start

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
--> Subaru STARLINK Multimedia
--> Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
--> Built-in navigation system
--> Premium audio system

CARGO SPACE
--> Spacious cargo area
--> 60/40 split-folding rear seats
--> Roof rails with integrated crossbars
--> Hands-free power liftgate

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
--> 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick+


Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
--> Advanced safety features
--> Comfortable and spacious interior
--> Smooth and powerful turbo engine
--> User-friendly technology

This 2022 Subaru Outback Premier Xt's VIN is: 4S4BTHPD9N3147202.


http://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/used/Subaru-Outback-2022-id11085509.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

available at Subaruofnorthbay in North Bay
The 2022 Subaru Outback Premier Xt
ensuring a smooth and dynamic driving experience. With 65
354 km on the odometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

