2022 Subaru Outback
Premier XT
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-472-2222
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 9686157
- Mileage 65,354 KM
Vehicle Description
is a sophisticated SUV designed for those who demand excellence. With a sleek black exterior and a refined brown interior
this vehicle combines style with functionality. It features a High-Torque Lineartronic CVT transmission and a powerful 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer engine with Turbo
this used vehicle is ready for new adventures.
FEATURES OF THE Outback Premier Xt
--> Black exterior
brown interior
--> High-Torque Lineartronic CVT
--> 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer
--> Turbocharged engine
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
--> EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
--> Blind-Spot Detection
--> Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
--> Adaptive Cruise Control
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
--> 2.4L Turbocharged Boxer engine
--> High-Torque Lineartronic CVT
--> Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
--> Fuel-efficient performance
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
--> Dual-zone automatic climate control
--> Heated front and rear seats
--> Power-adjustable driver's seat
--> Keyless entry and push-button start
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
--> Subaru STARLINK Multimedia
--> Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
--> Built-in navigation system
--> Premium audio system
CARGO SPACE
--> Spacious cargo area
--> 60/40 split-folding rear seats
--> Roof rails with integrated crossbars
--> Hands-free power liftgate
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
--> 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
--> Advanced safety features
--> Comfortable and spacious interior
--> Smooth and powerful turbo engine
--> User-friendly technology
This 2022 Subaru Outback Premier Xt's VIN is: 4S4BTHPD9N3147202.
Vehicle Features
