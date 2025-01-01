$33,742+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
Premier
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-472-2222
$33,742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour /GREEN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,098 KM
Vehicle Description
this SUV is ready for any adventure. CARFAX Canada confirms it has never been in an accident and has had only one owner. With 58
promising reliability and longevity.
FEATURES OF THE Outback Premier
»» Green exterior for a unique look
»» Lineartronic CVT with hill start assist
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer engine
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Adaptive cruise control for relaxed driving
»» Lane departure warning for added safety
»» Pre-collision braking system for emergencies
»» Blind-spot detection for safer lane changes
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5L Boxer engine for balanced power
»» All-wheel drive for all-terrain capability
»» Lineartronic CVT for smooth transitions
»» Economical fuel consumption for long trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Power-adjustable front seats for optimal support
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Advanced infotainment system for entertainment
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Navigation system for easy route planning
»» High-resolution touchscreen for intuitive control
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo area for all your gear
»» Flat-folding rear seats for extra room
»» Convenient roof rails for additional storage
»» Easy-access tailgate for loading ease
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Reliable all-wheel drive performance
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» User-friendly technology and connectivity
This 2022 Subaru Outback Premier's VIN is: 4S4BTDPC6N3200048.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
