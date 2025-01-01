Menu
this SUV is ready for any adventure. CARFAX Canada confirms it has never been in an accident and has had only one owner. With 58,098 km on the odometer, promising reliability and longevity.

2022 Subaru Outback

58,098 KM

$33,742

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

Premier

12171577

2022 Subaru Outback

Premier

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-472-2222

$33,742

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,098KM
VIN 4S4BTDPC6N3200048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /GREEN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,098 KM

Vehicle Description

this SUV is ready for any adventure. CARFAX Canada confirms it has never been in an accident and has had only one owner. With 58


promising reliability and longevity.

FEATURES OF THE Outback Premier
»» Green exterior for a unique look
»» Lineartronic CVT with hill start assist
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer engine

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Adaptive cruise control for relaxed driving
»» Lane departure warning for added safety
»» Pre-collision braking system for emergencies
»» Blind-spot detection for safer lane changes

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5L Boxer engine for balanced power
»» All-wheel drive for all-terrain capability
»» Lineartronic CVT for smooth transitions
»» Economical fuel consumption for long trips

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Power-adjustable front seats for optimal support
»» Ample legroom for all passengers

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Advanced infotainment system for entertainment
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Navigation system for easy route planning
»» High-resolution touchscreen for intuitive control

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo area for all your gear
»» Flat-folding rear seats for extra room
»» Convenient roof rails for additional storage
»» Easy-access tailgate for loading ease

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Reliable all-wheel drive performance
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» User-friendly technology and connectivity

This 2022 Subaru Outback Premier's VIN is: 4S4BTDPC6N3200048.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition


http://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/used/Subaru-Outback-2022-id11840153.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PERFORMANCE
offers a perfect blend of style
this vehicle is in excellent condition
sold by Subaruofnorthbay in North Bay
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
098 km on the odometer
The 2022 Subaru Outback Premier
and practicality. With its striking green exterior and a smooth Lineartronic CVT transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Subaru Outback