$25,661+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$25,661
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,156KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE9NP133723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WIND PEARL
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra LTD TRD DBL 41,130 KM $49,680 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Tundra SR5 84,937 KM $51,609 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE HYBRID 65,224 KM $23,619 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email North Bay Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
$25,661
+ taxes & licensing>
North Bay Toyota
705-474-9991
2022 Toyota Corolla