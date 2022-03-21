Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Corolla

5,548 KM

Details Description Features

$34,256

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,256

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - Heated Seats - Lane Keep Assist - Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - Heated Seats - Lane Keep Assist - Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8661058
  2. 8661058
  3. 8661058
  4. 8661058
  5. 8661058
  6. 8661058
  7. 8661058
  8. 8661058
  9. 8661058
  10. 8661058
  11. 8661058
  12. 8661058
  13. 8661058
  14. 8661058
  15. 8661058
  16. 8661058
  17. 8661058
  18. 8661058
  19. 8661058
  20. 8661058
  21. 8661058
  22. 8661058
  23. 8661058
  24. 8661058
  25. 8661058
Contact Seller

$34,256

+ taxes & licensing

5,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8661058
  • Stock #: U7001
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBE9NP099802

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7001
  • Mileage 5,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Cruise Control, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Android Auto And Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 249,824 KM
$4,850 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 31,818 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 47,266 KM
$25,342 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory