2.5L LE AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2022 Toyota RAV4

84,877 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

2.5L LE AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2022 Toyota RAV4

2.5L LE AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,877KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFVXNC285226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,877 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L LE AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 Toyota RAV4