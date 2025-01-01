Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota RAV4

24,942 KM

Details Features

$32,778

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13198700

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 13198700
  2. 13198700
  3. 13198700
  4. 13198700
  5. 13198700
  6. 13198700
  7. 13198700
  8. 13198700
  9. 13198700
  10. 13198700
  11. 13198700
  12. 13198700
  13. 13198700
  14. 13198700
  15. 13198700
Contact Seller

$32,778

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,942KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV1NC268671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP4336A
  • Mileage 24,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 70,059 KM $31,616 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE 155,073 KM $15,891 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in North Bay, ON
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 156,528 KM $29,669 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,778

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2022 Toyota RAV4