Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,824 KM
Vehicle Description
this vehicle stands out for its reliability and style. CARFAX Canada confirms it has never been accidented and has had just one previous owner
ensuring peace of mind for your next adventure.
FEATURES OF THE Tiguan Comfortline
»» 8-speed automatic with Tiptronic transmission
»» 2.0L TSI engine delivering 184 horsepower
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» Sleek black exterior for a modern look
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Comprehensive airbag system for occupant protection
»» Rearview camera for confident reversing
»» Electronic stability control for safer handling
»» Tire pressure monitoring system for added safety
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
»» 184 horsepower for dynamic driving
»» All-wheel drive for Canadian road conditions
»» Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Spacious seating for five passengers
»» Heated front seats for cold mornings
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen infotainment system
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» USB ports for device charging
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
CARGO SPACE
»» Flexible rear seats for expanded cargo area
»» Ample storage for road trips or errands
»» Easy-access rear liftgate
»» Flat load floor for larger items
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive performance
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Comfortable and quiet ride quality
»» Practical cargo and passenger space
This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline's VIN is: 3VV2B7AX2NM157798.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
http://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/used/Volkswagen-Tiguan-2022-id12572844.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
