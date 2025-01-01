Menu
this vehicle stands out for its reliability and style. CARFAX Canada confirms it has never been accidented and has had just one previous owner

ensuring peace of mind for your next adventure. FEATURES OF THE Tiguan Comfortline »» 8-speed automatic with Tiptronic transmission »» 2.0L TSI engine delivering 184 horsepower »» All-wheel drive for superior traction »» Sleek black exterior for a modern look ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Comprehensive airbag system for occupant protection »» Rearview camera for confident reversing »» Electronic stability control for safer handling »» Tire pressure monitoring system for added safety PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine »» 184 horsepower for dynamic driving »» All-wheel drive for Canadian road conditions »» Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Dual-zone automatic climate control »» Spacious seating for five passengers »» Heated front seats for cold mornings »» Power-adjustable driver?s seat TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Touchscreen infotainment system »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» USB ports for device charging »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility CARGO SPACE »» Flexible rear seats for expanded cargo area »» Ample storage for road trips or errands »» Easy-access rear liftgate »» Flat load floor for larger items WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel drive performance »» User-friendly infotainment system »» Comfortable and quiet ride quality »» Practical cargo and passenger space This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortlines VIN is: 3VV2B7AX2NM157798. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

47,824 KM

$30,791

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

12773570

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-472-2222

$30,791

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,824KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX2NM157798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,824 KM

Vehicle Description

this vehicle stands out for its reliability and style. CARFAX Canada confirms it has never been accidented and has had just one previous owner


ensuring peace of mind for your next adventure.

FEATURES OF THE Tiguan Comfortline
»» 8-speed automatic with Tiptronic transmission
»» 2.0L TSI engine delivering 184 horsepower
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» Sleek black exterior for a modern look

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Comprehensive airbag system for occupant protection
»» Rearview camera for confident reversing
»» Electronic stability control for safer handling
»» Tire pressure monitoring system for added safety

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
»» 184 horsepower for dynamic driving
»» All-wheel drive for Canadian road conditions
»» Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Spacious seating for five passengers
»» Heated front seats for cold mornings
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen infotainment system
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» USB ports for device charging
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

CARGO SPACE
»» Flexible rear seats for expanded cargo area
»» Ample storage for road trips or errands
»» Easy-access rear liftgate
»» Flat load floor for larger items

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive performance
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Comfortable and quiet ride quality
»» Practical cargo and passenger space

This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline's VIN is: 3VV2B7AX2NM157798.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition


Vehicle Features

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
// ACCIDENT FREE! // // SINGLE OWNER! // Discover the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline
a sophisticated black SUV available at Subaru of North Bay. With only 47
824 km on the odometer

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$30,791

+ taxes & licensing>

Subaru of North Bay

705-472-2222

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan