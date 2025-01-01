$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-line
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX7NM045619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,073 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2L Highline R-Line AWD VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION SEL PREMIUM R-LINE 2022 Luxury meets adventure! ????
This stunning 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan delivers premium features and all-weather capability. Perfect for you and your lifestyle!
Features you'll love:
? All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
