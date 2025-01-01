Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2L Highline R-Line AWD VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION SEL PREMIUM R-LINE 2022

This stunning 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan delivers premium features and all-weather capability. Perfect for you and your lifestyle!

Features you'll love:
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Sunroof
• Heated Seats
• Leather Interior
• Navigation System
• Backup Camera
• Smart Device Integration
• Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control
• Full Power Group

NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560

Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN and more!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

79,073 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

13195457

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX7NM045619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,073 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2L Highline R-Line AWD VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION SEL PREMIUM R-LINE 2022 Luxury meets adventure! ????



This stunning 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan delivers premium features and all-weather capability. Perfect for you and your lifestyle!



Features you'll love:

? All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

? Sunroof

? Heated Seats

? Leather Interior

? Navigation System

? Backup Camera

? Smart Device Integration

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan