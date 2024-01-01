Menu
Account
Sign In
Only 3,782 Miles! This Chevrolet Colorado boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm., Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 18 X 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black High Gloss aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel mouldings, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB Ports, 2 (first row) located on console, Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control includes transfer case shield.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

3,782 KM

Details Description Features

$47,869

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab Trail Boss

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10951493
  2. 10951493
Contact Seller

$47,869

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
3,782KM
Used
VIN 1GCPTEEK3P1163114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 3,782 Miles! This Chevrolet Colorado boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm., Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 18 X 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black High Gloss aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel mouldings, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB Ports, 2 (first row) located on console, Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control includes transfer case shield.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 136,938 KM $14,967 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 48,118 KM $42,986 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander Awd Le for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander Awd Le 74,919 KM $33,689 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,869

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Colorado