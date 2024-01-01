$47,869+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab Trail Boss
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$47,869
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 3,782 Miles! This Chevrolet Colorado boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO PLUS (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 391 lb-ft of torque [530 Nm] @ 2000 rpm) (STD) (When ordered with (RWQ) LPO, 2.7L Turbo High-Output Calibration, the torque changes to 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm., Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 18 X 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black High Gloss aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel mouldings, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB Ports, 2 (first row) located on console, Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control includes transfer case shield.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
