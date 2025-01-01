$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXWEG3PS181596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,360 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 1.5L RS AWD CHEVROLET EQUINOX RS (3LT) 2023 Ready for adventure! ????
This all-wheel-drive Equinox RS delivers the perfect blend of style, capability, and comfort. Loaded with features and priced to move!
Features you'll love:
? 1.5L Engine
? All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
? Heated Seats
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this CHEVROLET EQUINOX and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2023 Chevrolet Equinox