2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS (3LT) - 1.5L AWD

This all-wheel-drive Equinox RS delivers the perfect blend of style, capability, and comfort. Loaded with features and priced to move!

Features:
• 1.5L Engine
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Heated Seats
• Backup Camera
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control
• Full Power Group

NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

52,360 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

13162648

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXWEG3PS181596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,360 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 1.5L RS AWD CHEVROLET EQUINOX RS (3LT) 2023 Ready for adventure! ????



This all-wheel-drive Equinox RS delivers the perfect blend of style, capability, and comfort. Loaded with features and priced to move!



Features you'll love:

? 1.5L Engine

? All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

? Heated Seats

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this CHEVROLET EQUINOX and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Chevrolet Equinox