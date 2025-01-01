Menu
3.6L TOURING L AWD!!!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. REMOTE START. LEATHER. NAV. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2023 Chrysler 300

76,933 KM

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler 300

Touring-L

2023 Chrysler 300

Touring-L

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,933KM
VIN 2C3CCASG4PH620722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251084
  • Mileage 76,933 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L TOURING L AWD!!!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. REMOTE START. LEATHER. NAV. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

2023 Chrysler 300