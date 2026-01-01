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2023 Ford F-150
2023 Ford F-150
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E88PFB35974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 85,958 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 3.5L V6 Powerhouse FORD F-150 XLT 2023 Built Tough for Work and Play! ????
This capable F-150 XLT with only 85,958 KMs is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Equipped with Four Wheel Drive and loaded with features, this truck delivers unbeatable value and reliability.
Features you'll love:
? 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
? Four Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Navigation System
? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist
? Box Liner
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this FORD F-150 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This capable F-150 XLT with only 85,958 KMs is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Equipped with Four Wheel Drive and loaded with features, this truck delivers unbeatable value and reliability.
Features you'll love:
? 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
? Four Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Navigation System
? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist
? Box Liner
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this FORD F-150 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2023 Ford F-150