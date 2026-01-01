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???? 3.5L V6 Powerhouse FORD F-150 XLT 2023 Built Tough for Work and Play! ????<br><br> This capable F-150 XLT with only 85,958 KMs is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Equipped with Four Wheel Drive and loaded with features, this truck delivers unbeatable value and reliability.<br><br> Features youll love:<br> ? 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine<br> ? Four Wheel Drive<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Navigation System<br> ? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist<br> ? Box Liner<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this FORD F-150 and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2023 Ford F-150

85,958 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
14090049

2023 Ford F-150

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E88PFB35974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,958 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 3.5L V6 Powerhouse FORD F-150 XLT 2023 Built Tough for Work and Play! ????



This capable F-150 XLT with only 85,958 KMs is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Equipped with Four Wheel Drive and loaded with features, this truck delivers unbeatable value and reliability.



Features you'll love:

? 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

? Four Wheel Drive

? Backup Camera

? Navigation System

? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist

? Box Liner

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this FORD F-150 and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Ford F-150