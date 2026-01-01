Menu
2023 GMC TERRAIN AT4 2023 Adventure-ready performance meets premium comfort!

This stunning 2023 GMC Terrain AT4 is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. From tech to comfort, its ready to impress!

? 1.5L Turbocharged Engine
? AT4 All-Wheel Drive
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group

NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560

Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!
Confidence, comfort, and value all in one!

2023 GMC Terrain

55,933 KM

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

AT4

2023 GMC Terrain

AT4

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALYEG0PL217243

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,933 KM

???? 1.5L AT4 AWD GMC TERRAIN AT4 2023 Adventure-ready performance meets premium comfort! ????



This stunning 2023 GMC Terrain AT4 is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. From tech to comfort, it's ready to impress!



? 1.5L Turbocharged Engine

? AT4 All-Wheel Drive

? Sunroof

? Heated Seats

? Leather Interior

? Navigation System

? Backup Camera

? Smart Device Integration

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 GMC Terrain