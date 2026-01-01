$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALYEG0PL217243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,933 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 1.5L AT4 AWD GMC TERRAIN AT4 2023 Adventure-ready performance meets premium comfort! ????
This stunning 2023 GMC Terrain AT4 is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. From tech to comfort, it's ready to impress!
? 1.5L Turbocharged Engine
? AT4 All-Wheel Drive
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This stunning 2023 GMC Terrain AT4 is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. From tech to comfort, it's ready to impress!
? 1.5L Turbocharged Engine
? AT4 All-Wheel Drive
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
2023 GMC Terrain AT4 55,933 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra 11,667 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue 78,952 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email MyCar.ca North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2023 GMC Terrain