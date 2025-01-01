Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!PREVIOUS RENTAL

2023 Hyundai Elantra

65,996 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG8PU573585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250328
  • Mileage 65,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$25,995

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Hyundai Elantra