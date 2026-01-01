$22,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB4PU029956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 260248
- Mileage 79,447 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL AWD HYUNDAI KONA PREFERRED 2023 Adventure-ready comfort! ????
This reliable 2023 Hyundai Kona Preferred with All Wheel Drive and only 79,447 KMs is packed with features to keep you comfortable and connected on every journey.
? All Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Remote Start
? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HYUNDAI KONA and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This reliable 2023 Hyundai Kona Preferred with All Wheel Drive and only 79,447 KMs is packed with features to keep you comfortable and connected on every journey.
? All Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Remote Start
? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HYUNDAI KONA and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
2020 Nissan Qashqai 93,577 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2025 Nissan Rogue 51,981 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 75,783 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email MyCar.ca North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2023 Hyundai KONA