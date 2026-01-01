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???? 2.0L 4CYL AWD HYUNDAI KONA PREFERRED 2023 Adventure-ready comfort! ????<br><br> This reliable 2023 Hyundai Kona Preferred with All Wheel Drive and only 79,447 KMs is packed with features to keep you comfortable and connected on every journey.<br><br> ? All Wheel Drive<br> ? Heated Seats<br> ? Heated Steering Wheel<br> ? Remote Start<br> ? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this HYUNDAI KONA and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2023 Hyundai KONA

79,447 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14090061

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
79,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB4PU029956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 260248
  • Mileage 79,447 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL AWD HYUNDAI KONA PREFERRED 2023 Adventure-ready comfort! ????



This reliable 2023 Hyundai Kona Preferred with All Wheel Drive and only 79,447 KMs is packed with features to keep you comfortable and connected on every journey.



? All Wheel Drive

? Heated Seats

? Heated Steering Wheel

? Remote Start

? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HYUNDAI KONA and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Hyundai KONA