LOW MILEAGE!!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2023 Hyundai Venue

59,500 KM

Details

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue

13047995

2023 Hyundai Venue

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A34PU257974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 250379A
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Hyundai Venue