2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave - Sunroof - Premium Audio
4,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10120038
- Stock #: 109NCU
- VIN: 1C6JJTEG9PL526667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
You no longer have to decide between a Jeep and a truck with the Jeep Gladiator. This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 4,406 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Mojave. With even more capability, this Gladiator Mojave features heavy-duty suspension, a transmission skid plate, a manual Targa composite first-row sunroof, a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio setup, voice-activated navigation, dual-zone climate control, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, undercarriage skid plates, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is an 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTEG9PL526667.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
