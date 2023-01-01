Menu
2023 KIA FORTE EX SEDAN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 4 CYL ENG
POWER WINDOWS ,LOCKS ,MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL
KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/MP3 WITH 7 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
APPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING  WITH REAR CROSS
TRAFFIC ALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
COMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS LOCAL TRADE
COLOUR SPORTY WHITE ONLY 27,768 KMS BALANCE OF KIA 5 YEAR OR  100,000 KMS
COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED

2023 Kia Forte

27,768 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

EX

2023 Kia Forte

EX

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8PE604763

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230545A
  • Mileage 27,768 KM

2023 KIA FORTE EX SEDAN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 4 CYL ENGPOWER WINDOWS ,LOCKS ,MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/MP3 WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND ANDROID AUTOAPPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMSTEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROLSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING  WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNINGCOMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATSALLOY WHEELS LOCAL TRADE   COLOUR SPORTY WHITE ONLY 27,768 KMS BALANCE OF KIA 5 YEAR OR  100,000 KMSCOMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

2023 Kia Forte