2023 Kia Forte
EX
2023 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8PE604763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230545A
- Mileage 27,768 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 KIA FORTE EX SEDAN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 4 CYL ENGPOWER WINDOWS ,LOCKS ,MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/MP3 WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND ANDROID AUTOAPPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMSTEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROLSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNINGCOMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATSALLOY WHEELS LOCAL TRADE COLOUR SPORTY WHITE ONLY 27,768 KMS BALANCE OF KIA 5 YEAR OR 100,000 KMSCOMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
2023 Kia Forte EX 27,768 KM $23,995
2018 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential FWD 53,036 KM $19,995
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE AWD 99,199 KM $22,995
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
