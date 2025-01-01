Menu
1.6L LX+ FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. APPLE / ANDROID CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2023 Kia Rio

76,704 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
13047992

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Used
76,704KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD1PE586724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251167
  • Mileage 76,704 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6L LX+ FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. APPLE / ANDROID CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

