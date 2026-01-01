Menu
This 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is a great option if you want something that drives confidently, has extra power, and still feels comfortable day to day. It offers a solid ride, good space for passengers and cargo, and the GT trim brings in the features that matter most. A practical SUV with a more performance focused feel. FEATURES: AWD, Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Mazda Connect display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Audio, 360° View Monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Heads up display, Turbo engine, Clean Carfax.

2023 Mazda CX-50

55,923 KM

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT w/Turbo TURBO ENGINE - BOSE AUDIO - HEADS UP DISPLAY

13468522

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT w/Turbo TURBO ENGINE - BOSE AUDIO - HEADS UP DISPLAY

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

Used
55,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDY7PN116789

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7601
  • Mileage 55,923 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is a great option if you want something that drives confidently, has extra power, and still feels comfortable day to day. It offers a solid ride, good space for passengers and cargo, and the GT trim brings in the features that matter most. A practical SUV with a more performance focused feel. FEATURES: AWD, Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Mazda Connect display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Audio, 360° View Monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Heads up display, Turbo engine, Clean Carfax.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
2023 Mazda CX-50