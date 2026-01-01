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2023 Mercedes GLB 250
2023 Mercedes GLB 250
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
82,507KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB1PW318325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,507 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 4-MATIC 2023 Luxury meets versatility! ????
This premium compact SUV delivers German engineering, all-weather capability, and upscale comfort at an unbeatable price. With only 82,507 KMs, it's ready to elevate every drive!
? Heated Seats
? Rear A/C and Heat
? Leather
? Panoramic Sunroof
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Blind Spot Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This premium compact SUV delivers German engineering, all-weather capability, and upscale comfort at an unbeatable price. With only 82,507 KMs, it's ready to elevate every drive!
? Heated Seats
? Rear A/C and Heat
? Leather
? Panoramic Sunroof
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Blind Spot Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2023 Mercedes GLB 250