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???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 4-MATIC 2023 Luxury meets versatility! ????<br><br> This premium compact SUV delivers German engineering, all-weather capability, and upscale comfort at an unbeatable price. With only 82,507 KMs, its ready to elevate every drive!<br><br> ? Heated Seats<br> ? Rear A/C and Heat<br> ? Leather<br> ? Panoramic Sunroof<br> ? Apple/Android CarPlay<br> ? Blind Spot Assist<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2023 Mercedes GLB 250

82,507 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mercedes GLB 250

Watch This Vehicle
14533869

2023 Mercedes GLB 250

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
82,507KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB1PW318325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,507 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 4-MATIC 2023 Luxury meets versatility! ????



This premium compact SUV delivers German engineering, all-weather capability, and upscale comfort at an unbeatable price. With only 82,507 KMs, it's ready to elevate every drive!



? Heated Seats

? Rear A/C and Heat

? Leather

? Panoramic Sunroof

? Apple/Android CarPlay

? Blind Spot Assist

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MERCEDES-BENZ GLB250 and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$31,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Mercedes GLB 250