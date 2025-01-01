Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2023 MINI SE 3 Door

44,376 KM

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 MINI SE 3 Door

Cooper COOPER FWD HATCHBACK

12583385

2023 MINI SE 3 Door

Cooper COOPER FWD HATCHBACK

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMW13DJ01P2S88205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 250640
  • Mileage 44,376 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2023 MINI SE 3 Door