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This 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid blends impressive efficiency with everyday practicality, giving you the flexibility to handle your commute, road trips, and everything in between. With a refined interior, three rows of seating, and a long list of premium technology, its an SUV that makes every drive feel like an upgrade. FEATURES: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather-appointed seating, power drivers seat with memory, three-row seating for up to seven passengers, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital driver display, 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, power liftgate, wireless phone charger, Bose premium audio system, Multi-View 360° camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, DC fast charging capability, and up to 61 km of all-electric driving range. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

44,872 KM

Details Description Features

$40,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

GT PLUG-IN HYBRID - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - BOSE AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle
14452555

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

GT PLUG-IN HYBRID - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - BOSE AUDIO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

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Contact Seller

$40,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
44,872KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4T5VA90PZ611008

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,872 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid blends impressive efficiency with everyday practicality, giving you the flexibility to handle your commute, road trips, and everything in between. With a refined interior, three rows of seating, and a long list of premium technology, it's an SUV that makes every drive feel like an upgrade. FEATURES: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather-appointed seating, power driver's seat with memory, three-row seating for up to seven passengers, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital driver display, 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, power liftgate, wireless phone charger, Bose premium audio system, Multi-View 360° camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, DC fast charging capability, and up to 61 km of all-electric driving range.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
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$40,989

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid