LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2023 Nissan Kicks

23,570 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV

13047989

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV8PL540631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,570 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$23,995

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Nissan Kicks