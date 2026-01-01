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2023 Nissan Qashqai
S
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AW0PW111012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,780 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL AWD NISSAN QASHQAI S 2023 Adventure-ready capability meets everyday comfort! ????
This well-equipped 2023 Nissan Qashqai S AWD with only 22,780 KMs is ready to deliver reliable performance and modern convenience for your daily drives.
? All Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this NISSAN QASHQAI and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This well-equipped 2023 Nissan Qashqai S AWD with only 22,780 KMs is ready to deliver reliable performance and modern convenience for your daily drives.
? All Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this NISSAN QASHQAI and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2023 Nissan Qashqai