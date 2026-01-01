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???? 2.0L 4CYL AWD NISSAN QASHQAI S 2023 Adventure-ready capability meets everyday comfort! ????<br><br> This well-equipped 2023 Nissan Qashqai S AWD with only 22,780 KMs is ready to deliver reliable performance and modern convenience for your daily drives.<br><br> ? All Wheel Drive<br> ? Heated Seats<br> ? Apple/Android CarPlay<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this NISSAN QASHQAI and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2023 Nissan Qashqai

22,780 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S

Watch This Vehicle
14090052

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1AW0PW111012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,780 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL AWD NISSAN QASHQAI S 2023 Adventure-ready capability meets everyday comfort! ????



This well-equipped 2023 Nissan Qashqai S AWD with only 22,780 KMs is ready to deliver reliable performance and modern convenience for your daily drives.



? All Wheel Drive

? Heated Seats

? Apple/Android CarPlay

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this NISSAN QASHQAI and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2023 Nissan Qashqai