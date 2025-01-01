Menu
Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Nissan Rogue. Whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the open road, the Rogue delivers power, comfort, and versatility to take on any adventure. Features: Two sets of tires, Leather seats, Heated front and rear seats, memory seats, panoramic moonroof, 9 inch infotainment, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Audio, navigation, 360-degree visibility, Rearview camera Clean Carfax, and so much more! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

54,971 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12154806

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,971KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD6PW303312

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Nissan Rogue. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road, the Rogue delivers power, comfort, and versatility to take on any adventure. Features: Two sets of tires, Leather seats, Heated front and rear seats, memory seats, panoramic moonroof, 9 inch infotainment, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Audio, navigation, 360-degree visibility, Rearview camera Clean Carfax, and so much more!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

