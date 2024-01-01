Menu
Account
Sign In
2L SPORT-TECH!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2023 Subaru Impreza

14,800 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech 2L SPORT-TECH!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12022537

2023 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech 2L SPORT-TECH!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAU68P3707463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2L SPORT-TECH!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum 3.5L PLATINUM AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum 3.5L PLATINUM AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU 101,392 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum 2L PLATINUM!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Ford Escape Platinum 2L PLATINUM!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 64,900 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Murano 3.5L SV. W/ WINTER TIRES!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Nissan Murano 3.5L SV. W/ WINTER TIRES!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 78,777 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Impreza