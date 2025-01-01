Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the thrill of driving this stunning 2023 Subaru WRX now available with just 10134 KM and a clean Carfax history. This performance sedan delivers unmatched control and confidence, its as close to new as it gets. Features: AWD, sport front seats with cloth upholstery, heated seats, dual 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Bluetooth, rearview camera, cruise control and so much more. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2023 Subaru WRX

10,134 KM

Details Description Features

$34,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru WRX

LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12425346

2023 Subaru WRX

LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12425346
  2. 12425346
  3. 12425346
  4. 12425346
  5. 12425346
  6. 12425346
  7. 12425346
  8. 12425346
  9. 12425346
  10. 12425346
  11. 12425346
  12. 12425346
  13. 12425346
  14. 12425346
  15. 12425346
  16. 12425346
  17. 12425346
  18. 12425346
  19. 12425346
  20. 12425346
  21. 12425346
  22. 12425346
  23. 12425346
  24. 12425346
Contact Seller

$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,134KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VBAA68P9803899

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of driving this stunning 2023 Subaru WRX now available with just 10134 KM and a clean Carfax history. This performance sedan delivers unmatched control and confidence, it's as close to new as it gets. Features: AWD, sport front seats with cloth upholstery, heated seats, dual 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Bluetooth, rearview camera, cruise control and so much more.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T FWD - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T FWD - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX! 82,660 KM $28,767 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Kuro CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS for sale in North Bay, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Kuro CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS 27,519 KM $40,853 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT HEATED FRONT SEATS - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT HEATED FRONT SEATS - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAMERA 120,512 KM $18,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru WRX