2.5L LIMITED!!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

110,651 KM

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited 2.5L LIMITED!!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU

12583376

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited 2.5L LIMITED!!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,651KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTHNC0PH259267

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250528
  • Mileage 110,651 KM

2.5L LIMITED!!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

