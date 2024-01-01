Menu
This Toyota Sienna delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.

2023 Toyota Sienna

28,000 KM

$57,984

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger FWD

2023 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger FWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11790096
  2. 11790096
$57,984

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,000KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC3PS136889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Sienna delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes), Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Sienna!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-474-9991

$57,984

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2023 Toyota Sienna